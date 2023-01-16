Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan fails at Nonthaburi 3 Challenger tournament

16 January 2023, 21:11
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Beibit Zhukayev lost in the first round of the ATP Challenger men’s singles tournament in Nonthaburi, Thailand, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Beibit Zhukayev was defeated by Australia’s James Duckworth 3-6, 4-6 in the first-round match at the 2023 Nonthaburi 3 Challenger tournament.

During the match that lasted for one hour and 20 minutes, Beibit fired eight aces, made six double faults, as well as won four points and one game in a row.

The Kazakhstani ranks 307th according to the ATP.

Photo: ktf.kz


News