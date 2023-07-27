Beibit Zhukayev makes it to Challenger de Salinas quarterfinals

SALINAS. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Beibit Zhukayev held his second singles match at the Challenger de Salinas hard court tournament, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.



Zhukayev played vs Australian Philip Seculic and defeated him in two sets 7:6, 6:3. The game lasted for one hour and 42 minutes.

During the game Zhukayev hit seven aces and made one double fault. Besides, he won six points and three games in a row.

Beibit Zhukayev is ranked 270th by the Association of Tennis Professionals, and Seculic stands 340th.