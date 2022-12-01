Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Beibit Issabayev named Governor of Zhetysu region

1 December 2022, 09:56
ASTANA. KAZINFORM By a presidential decree Beibit Issabayev has been appointed Governor of Zhetysu region, Akorda press service reported.

In different years he served as the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Turkey, Albania, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Vice Minister of Culture and Sport, and head of the Representation of the President to the Parliament.


Photo: gov.kz

