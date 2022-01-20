Go to the main site
    Beibit Issabayev elected as Chairman of Senate’s Committee for sociocultural development

    20 January 2022, 14:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Beibit Issabayev was elected as the Chairman of the Committee for sociocultural development and science of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    During the plenary session of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament the MPs considered the decree on the election of Beibit Issabayev to the Standing Committee of the Senate and voted for appointing him the Chairman of the Committee for sociocultural development and science.

    Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev wished Beibit Issabayev success in his further work.

    Earlier it was reported that senator Murat Baktiyaruly stepped down from the post of the Chairman of the Committee for sociocultural development and science and joined the Senate’s Committee for international relations, defense and security.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Senate Parliament Appointments, dismissals Kazakhstan
