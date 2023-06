Bed of rushes on the Caspian seaboard ablaze

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The beds of rushes on the Caspian seaboard near Yerkin-kala village caught fire, Kazinform reports.

The beds of rushes are waterlogged, hardly passable. The emergency situations department staff failed to reach the fire sources to suppress them yesterday.

Moreover the wind has changed its direction so the people feel the burning smell.