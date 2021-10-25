Bed occupancy increases at infectious facilities in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – North Kazakhstan region has registered 286 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection in the past weekend, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the regional healthcare department, the highest number of new COVID-19 cases has been reported in the city of Petropavlovsk – 110. Kyzylzhar and Zhambyl districts have added 36 and 31 fresh infections, accordingly. Ualikhanovsk district was the only area without new COVID-19 cases.

In total, 3,092 COVID-19 cases have been detected in the region since the beginning of October, compared to 2,268 COVID-19 cases logged in September.

Six residents of the region have died of the coronavirus infection during the weekend. The novel coronavirus has claimed 276 lives in North Kazakhstan region since the onset of the global pandemic.

841 patients are being treated for COVID-19 at infectious facilities of the region. Bed occupancy at those facilities has grown up to 53%. 51 COVID-19 patients are staying at the intensive care units. Bed occupancy at the intensive care units is at 44%.

COVID-19 curbs have been tightened in the region due to growing number of fresh cases. If the situation doesn’t change, the region will be put under lockdown.



