Bayern Munich one win away from Bundesliga title

14 June 2020, 11:51
MUNICH. KAZINFORM - Bayern Munich are now closer to clinch the 2020 Bundesliga title as they beat Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 on Saturday.

The home team took the lead with Joshua Zirkzee's opener in the 26th minute of the match at the Allianz Arena.

But Borussia Monchengladbach received the equalizer after Benjamin Pavard scored an own goal in the 27th minute.

Leon Goretzka's late goal in the 86th minute brought the valuable win to Bayern Munich and the match ended, 2-1.

Bayern Munich will gain their eighth consecutive Bundesliga title if they beat Werder Bremen on Tuesday.

Bortmund Dortmund keep hopes for title with Haaland's last minute goal

The second-placed Borussia Dortmund defeated Fortuna Dusseldorf 1-0 in an away match on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund secured a win with the goal scored in the 95th minute by Erling Haaland who has a remarkable season in Bundesliga.

The Norwegian star scored his 11th goal in 12 league matches for Dortmund.

Dortmund have 66 points in 31 matches and now seven points behind Bayern Munich.

Saturday results in Bundesliga are as follows:

Koln - Union Berlin: 1-2

Fortuna Dusseldorf - Borussia Dortmund: 0-1

Hertha Berlin - Eintracht Frankfurt: 1-4

Paderborn - Werder Bremen: 1-5

Wolfsburg - Freiburg: 2-2

Bayern Munich - Borussia Monchengladbach: 2-1

Source: Anadolu Agency


