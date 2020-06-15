Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Bayanaul resorts to suspend operations due to coronavirus fears

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 June 2020, 13:29
BAYANAUL. KAZINFORM Health resorts and beaches in Bayanaul will suspend operations until the health situation there improves.

«In accordance with the decree of the state sanitary doctor of Bayanaul district, all the health resorts and beaches of Bayanaul area, such as Zhasybai, Sabyndykol, Toraigyr and Birzhankol will be closed down until the sanitary and epidemiological situation improves,» the Governor of the district, Kanat Karimov, told addressing the people and potential tourists.

Despite the lifting of the nationwide state of emergency the epidemiological situation in Pavlodar region and the countrywide remains very serious. It is crucial to toughen and to strictly observe safety measures to avoid coronavirus threat.


Coronavirus   Pavlodar region   Tourism  
