    Batyrbek Baibossynov appointed Deputy Head of Kazakh State Security Service

    25 August 2021, 14:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to appoint Batyrbek Baibossynov as the Deputy Head of the State Security Service of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

    Baibossynov born in 1978 in Almaty region is the graduate of the Military Institute of the Kazakh National Security Committee, Turan Astana University.

    Since December 2020 has been serving as the Deputy Head of the State Security Service - Head of the Security Service of the First President of Kazakhstan.


