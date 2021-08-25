Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Batyrbek Baibossynov appointed Deputy Head of Kazakh State Security Service

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
25 August 2021, 14:00
Batyrbek Baibossynov appointed Deputy Head of Kazakh State Security Service

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to appoint Batyrbek Baibossynov as the Deputy Head of the State Security Service of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

Baibossynov born in 1978 in Almaty region is the graduate of the Military Institute of the Kazakh National Security Committee, Turan Astana University.

Since December 2020 has been serving as the Deputy Head of the State Security Service - Head of the Security Service of the First President of Kazakhstan.


President of Kazakhstan    Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty