Batyr Dzhukembaev became WBA, IBF champion after winnng Mexican Vazquez

Alzhanova Raushan
27 September 2019, 10:56
MONTREAL. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan boxer Batyr Dzhukembaev (16-0, 13 KOs) had a fight with Mexican Miguel Vazquez (41-8, 15 KOs) in Montreal (Canada), Kazinform news reported with the reference to Sports.kz.

The first welterweight title fight has ended with Dzhukembayev’s victory by unanimous decision. Thus, Batyr has gained his 17th victory in his professional career and immediately won 2 vacant championship belts in his division - WBA Continental and IBF Inter-Continental. Vasquez suffered his ninth defeat.

