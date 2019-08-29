Go to the main site
    BATE to face Astana in UEFA Europa League playoff second leg

    29 August 2019, 17:06

    MINSK. KAZINFORM The return legs of the UEFA Europa League playoff match are scheduled for 29 August, BelTA has learned.

    FC BATE Borisov will host Astana at Borisov Arena. The Belarusian champions suffered a 0-3 loss in Nur-Sultan a week ago. In order to advance to the Europa League playoff Aleksei Baga's men have to win with a difference of four goals, BelTA reports.

    The BATE coach said that the team is ready to fight for the victory and the Europa League group stage. Aleksei Baga added that the team also counts a lot on their fans' support. Scottish referees will umpire the second leg of the Europa League BATE v Astana playoff tie.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Sport Belarus Kazakhstan Football
