Barys wins third consecutive KHL away match

Alzhanova Raushan
19 December 2019, 07:33
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - HC Barys played an away match with HC Torpedo of Nizhny Novgorod (Russia) within the Kontinental Hockey League, Sports.kz informs.

The first period was left without goals. In the second part of the game the only goal was made by Korban Knight. Everything had to be decided in the third match. Thus, Egor Petukhov and Dmitry Shevchenko left no chance for the owners of the rink. Afterwards Knight summed up the result making it 4: 0.

On December 20 HC Barys is playing away with HC Vityaz of Podolsk.

HC Torpedo (Nizhny Novgorod, Russia) – HC Barys (Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan) 0: 4 (0: 0, 0: 1, 0: 3)

