Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Barys terminates contract with American forward Tangradi

    1 December 2019, 18:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Barys Hockey Club officially announced the termination of the contract with Eric Tangradi, Kazinform reported.

    The club and the hockey player terminated the contract by mutual agreement of the parties. Tangradi joined HC Barys before the start of the current season. In the season of the KHL regular championship Eric played 22 matches, scored five goals and gave four assists.

    «HC Barys thanks the American forward for his work and wishes all the best in his future career», the statement said.

    It bears to remind that on November 25 HC Barys placed American forward Eric Tangradi, 30, on waivers.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Hockey
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    2 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events