    Barys secures fourth consecutive victory, regains leadership in KHL division

    11 October 2019, 21:09

    NOVOSIBIRSK. KAZINFORM – Today HC Barys has played an away match with HC Sibir of Novosibirsk, Russia, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

    The teams were in approximately equal position and at the start of the new season they performed quite well. The first period went without goals. In the second period Corban Knight made the first goal. Everything had to be decided in the third period. Thus, Arkady Shestakov scored his first goal in the KHL and widened the gap.

    HC Sibir (Novosibirsk, Russia) – HC Barys (Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan) 0: 2 (0: 0, 0: 1, 0: 1).

    It should be noted that on October 14 HC Barys is playing against HC Admiral of Russia’s Vladivostok. The match will be held in the city of Nur-Sultan.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

