    Barys pull out last minute victory over Avangard

    10 December 2019, 08:39

    OMSK. KAZINFORM – Within the KHL HC Barys held a game against HC Avangard, Omsk, Russian Federation, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The match was held in Omsk.

    The struggle was essential for our hockey players as in the last season it was Avangard that shook Barys out of the play-offs at the stage of the KHL semifinals.

    After creating some presentable chances in the first period, the home team went ahead thanks to two goals from Kirill Semenov (7 min) and Semen Koshelev (11 min). After this Henrik Karlsson replaced Eddie Paskuale. Soon after HC Barys hit back to score triply in the closing stages of the game.

    Avangard (Omsk, Russia) – Barys (Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan) 2:3 (2:0, 0:1, 0:2)

    1:0 — 06:36 Semenov (Bondarev, Klinkhammer)

    2:0 — 10:47 Koshelev (Shumakov, Martynov)

    2:1 — 31:11 Starchenko (Shestakov, Maklyukov)

    2:2 — 57:53 Knight (Dietz)

    2:3 — Mikhailis (Boyd)

    On December 18 HC Barys will play an away match with HC Torpedo, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Sport Hockey
