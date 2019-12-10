Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Barys pull out last minute victory over Avangard

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
10 December 2019, 08:39
Barys pull out last minute victory over Avangard

OMSK. KAZINFORM – Within the KHL HC Barys held a game against HC Avangard, Omsk, Russian Federation, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The match was held in Omsk.

The struggle was essential for our hockey players as in the last season it was Avangard that shook Barys out of the play-offs at the stage of the KHL semifinals.

After creating some presentable chances in the first period, the home team went ahead thanks to two goals from Kirill Semenov (7 min) and Semen Koshelev (11 min). After this Henrik Karlsson replaced Eddie Paskuale. Soon after HC Barys hit back to score triply in the closing stages of the game.

Avangard (Omsk, Russia) – Barys (Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan) 2:3 (2:0, 0:1, 0:2)

1:0 — 06:36 Semenov (Bondarev, Klinkhammer)

2:0 — 10:47 Koshelev (Shumakov, Martynov)

2:1 — 31:11 Starchenko (Shestakov, Maklyukov)

2:2 — 57:53 Knight (Dietz)

2:3 — Mikhailis (Boyd)

On December 18 HC Barys will play an away match with HC Torpedo, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia.

Sport   Hockey  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
June 15. Today's Birthdays
June 15. Today's Birthdays