Barys postpone all training due to quarantine measures

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Nur-Sultan-based hockey club Barys have informed of pre-season training postponement, Kazinform cites sports.kz

Such a decision comes as the country brings back quarantine measures for 14 days starting July 5.

Barys youth team's training scheduled for July 3 will also be postponed. The main team plans to resume training once the two-week quarantine has finished.