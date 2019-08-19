Go to the main site
    Barys HC signed Eric Tangradi

    19 August 2019, 19:29

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Barys HC officially announced signing of American left winger Eric Tangradi, Kazinform learnt from sports.kz.

    30-year-old Tangradi was selected in the 2nd round ofNHL 2007 Entry Draft by the Anaheim Ducks. He played for Pittsburg, Winnipeg, Montreal, Detroit and New Jersey. InNHL, Tangrady gathered 16 (5+1) points in 150 matches. In AHL, he had 467matches – 340 (160+180).

    In 2016-2017 he became the Calder Cup Champion withGrand Rapids.

    In the last season, Tangrady played 6 games with NewJersey and 41 with Binghamton.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Sport Hockey
