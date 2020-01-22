Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Barys 3rd in KHL Eastern Conference after major win over Jokerit

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
22 January 2020, 17:14
HELSINKI. KAZINFORM – HC Barys extended their winning streak by defeating Jokerit in an away match on Tuesday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Barys forward Corban Knight surprised the hosts by putting the Kazakh squad on the scoreboard in the very beginning of the first stanza. Jokerit’s Jesse Joensuu tied the score in the 19th minute of the first period.

Assisted by Curtis Valk, Nikita Mikhailis gave Barys the 2:1 lead in the second period.

The third period was a shocker for the hosts as Barys Arkady Shestakov, Linus Videll and Dustin Boyd netted their respective pucks in the last 10 minutes of the match.

After the fourth win in a row Andrei Skabelka’s side stand 3rd in the KHL Eastern Conference with 67 points, three points behind the leaders Ak Bars and runners-up Avangard.

Barys will face one of the top clubs in the KHL Western Conference HC SKA in Saint Petersburg tomorrow.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Hockey  
