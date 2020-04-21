Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Oil and Gas

Barrel of US oil nosedives below $0 in historical first

21 April 2020, 16:13
Barrel of US oil nosedives below $0 in historical first

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - The price for a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil sharply curtailed Monday, falling into negative territory for the first time in history as demand continues to collapse on measures meant to keep individuals at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The price for a barrel of oil under the futures contract, which expires Tuesday, fell as low as -$37.63 after opening at $17.73, a dip of more than -290%. That would seem to indicate that there is such a glut of supply relative to demand that suppliers would have to pay to unload their inventory.

The contract is for oil that will be delivered in May, but a contract for June deliveries that will expire May 19 saw a barrel settle around $20.

The international benchmark Brent crude also settled around $25.

Source: Anadolu Agency


Energy   Oil & Gas  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events