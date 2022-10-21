Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Barcelona beat Villarreal 3-0 as Lewandowski passes 600-career goal threshold

    21 October 2022, 08:19

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM Barcelona toppled Villarreal 3-0 in a Thursday Spanish La Liga match as Robert Lewandowski scored a brace to surpass a 600-goal threshold in his career.

    Lewandowski put the ball into Villarreal’s net twice in the 31st and 35th minutes at the Spotify Camp Nou Stadium to reach a new milestone, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Ansu Fati added another goal for Barcelona in the 38th minute to achieve the final result.

    Experienced forward Lewandowski, 34, who previously played for Lech Poznan, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, scored his 601st competitive goal for the club and the Polish national team.

    During his football career, Lewandowski has tallied 525 club goals in 690 appearances and also scored 76 goals for his native Poland.

    This season, Lewandowski has been productive, scoring 11 goals in 10 La Liga matches.

    Second-place Barcelona have 25 points in 10 league matches.

    Leaders Real Madrid are still undefeated. The Whites have 28 points to be atop the league.

    Villarreal are ninth with 15 points.


    Photo: Anadolu Agency
    Sport World News Football
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan pockets bronze at 2022 IBSA Judo World Championships
    Another Kazakh boxer reaches 2022 Asian Championships finals
    Samatali Toltayev of Kazakhstan wins bronze at Asian Champs
    19yo Kazakh boxer advances to Asian Championships finals
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
    2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    5 President receives Internal Affairs Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov