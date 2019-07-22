Go to the main site
    ‘Baqytty Otbasy’ housing program launched in Atyrau

    22 July 2019, 18:49

    ATYRAU.KAZINFORM - The housing program «Baqytty Otbasy» («Happy Family») has beenlaunched in Atyrau. Large and single-parent families, as well as families withdisabled children, are eligible for the program, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Theprogram is primarily aimed at supporting low-income segments of the population,those who live in rented homes or at their relatives,» Murat Igaliyev, Head ofthe Department of Energy and the Housing and Utilities Sector, told a briefing.

    He informed reportersthat mortgage loans underthe program are granted for 20 years at the interest of 2-10%. The amount ofthe down payment is 10% of the purchase price.

    Almas Zheksenbekov

    Atyrau region
