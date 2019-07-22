Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Society

‘Baqytty Otbasy’ housing program launched in Atyrau

Автор:  
Almas Zheksenbekov
22 July 2019, 18:49
‘Baqytty Otbasy’ housing program launched in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - The housing program «Baqytty Otbasy» («Happy Family») has been launched in Atyrau. Large and single-parent families, as well as families with disabled children, are eligible for the program, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The program is primarily aimed at supporting low-income segments of the population, those who live in rented homes or at their relatives,» Murat Igaliyev, Head of the Department of Energy and the Housing and Utilities Sector, told a briefing.

He informed reporters that mortgage loans under the program are granted for 20 years at the interest of 2-10%. The amount of the down payment is 10% of the purchase price.

Atyrau region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA