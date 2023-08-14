Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Banner with Dimash’s image flies over Pacific Ocean in Santa Monica

    14 August 2023, 20:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A banner with Dimash’s name and image flew over the sunny Santa Monica beach in one of the most popular tourist destinations in California, Kazinform cites Dimashnews.com.

    The project was organized by the fan club of the Kazakh performer in the USA.

    Santa Monica Pier was opened on September 9, 1909, and nowadays during the peak summer season the famous beach is visited by more than 250 thousand tourists a day.

    The project was organized by Dears of the Dimash USA Fan Club. American fans of Dimash’s creativity shared that they are very proud to have the opportunity to promote and support their favorite artist.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Dimash Kudaibergen
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    2 Abu Dhabi to host global summit for faith leaders to address climate crisis ahead of COP28
    3 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    4 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights
    5 Foreign Minister Vassilenko receives credentials from newly appointed Czech Ambassador