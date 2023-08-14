Banner with Dimash’s image flies over Pacific Ocean in Santa Monica

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A banner with Dimash’s name and image flew over the sunny Santa Monica beach in one of the most popular tourist destinations in California, Kazinform cites Dimashnews.com.

The project was organized by the fan club of the Kazakh performer in the USA.

Santa Monica Pier was opened on September 9, 1909, and nowadays during the peak summer season the famous beach is visited by more than 250 thousand tourists a day.

The project was organized by Dears of the Dimash USA Fan Club. American fans of Dimash’s creativity shared that they are very proud to have the opportunity to promote and support their favorite artist.