Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Bank of England hikes interest rates to 1.75%, biggest rise in 27 years
5 August 2022 11:05

Bank of England hikes interest rates to 1.75%, biggest rise in 27 years

ANKARA. KAZINFORM The Bank of England on Thursday hiked interest rates 50 basis points to 1.75%, the biggest rise in 27 years, as the UK faces the highest level of inflation in 40 years, Anadolu Agency reported.

The UK inflation was 9.4% in June, with the British central bank projecting it to hit over 13% before the end of 2022.

«Inflationary pressures in the UK and the rest of Europe have intensified significantly since the May monetary policy report,» the bank said, adding it largely reflects a near doubling in wholesale gas prices since May due Russia’s curb of gas supplies to Europe.

The gross domestic product growth in the UK is slowing, the Bank of England said, and rising gas prices has caused «another significant deterioration in the outlook for activity in the country.»

The bank expected the UK to enter a recession from the fourth quarter of 2022.

«Real household post-tax income is projected to fall sharply in 2022 and 2023, while consumption growth turns negative,» it underlined, adding domestic inflationary pressures are projected to remain strong over the first half of the forecast period.


Photo: aa.com.tr



Read also
COVID-19: Italy registers 42,976 new cases, 161 more deaths
Thai nightclub fire kills at least 13, injures dozens: local media
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 100,000 for 4th day
COVID-19 morbidity declines in Kyrgyzstan
N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 6th day: state media
Iran’s daily new COVID deaths at 81
Iran’s daily new COVID deaths at 81
Sewage collection lacking in 1.9 thousand Brazil cities
Popular
1 Kazakhstan and Andorra sign reciprocal visa exemption agr’t
2 Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to Lebanese President
3 Kazakhstan extends additional QazVac, Pfizer vaccine purchases until yearend
4 Mining set to be developed in Kostanay rgn
5 Rising COVID-19 incidence reported in all regions of Kazakhstan

News

Archive