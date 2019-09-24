Go to the main site
    Bangladesh Speaker calls for more efficient Eurasian economic integration

    24 September 2019, 16:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Eurasian parliaments could become a tool for minimizing economic gaps in the regions,» speaker of the National Assembly of Bangladesh Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury said addressing the 4th session of the Speakers of the of the Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments underway in Nur-Sultan.

    «We share the vision aimed at integrating the Eurasian nations to achieve more efficient economic integration and meet globalization challenges. Such integration will let ensure coordination and integration into the global economy and international trade system,» she said.

    She noted the great role of the economic constituent within cooperation.

    «We will lay the solid foundation so the countries could efficiently use their economic potential through active collaboration consequently having a positive impact on the people’s welfare. I am confident that we should create a viable economic component between the EU, West and growing economies of Southeast Asia, ASEAN nations. Eurasian parliaments could be an instrument for minimizing economic gaps and building better political understanding between the developing and developed nations,» she resumed.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

