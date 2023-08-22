Go to the main site
    Bangladesh's dengue cases top 100,000, deaths near 500

    22 August 2023, 11:57

    DHAKA. KAZINFORM Bangladesh witnessed its worst-ever dengue outbreak so far this month as it recorded more than 50,000 cases and 234 deaths, Xinhua reported.

    After reporting an additional 2,197 dengue fever cases in the last 24 hours as of 8:00 a.m. local time Monday, the dengue tally in Bangladesh has surpassed the 100,000 case mark, now standing at 102,191 so far this year since January.

    Of the total, 50,359 cases were reported so far in August alone, the official data of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) showed.

    On Monday, nine dengue-related deaths were reported across the country in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 485, said the DGHS.

    The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 94,020, including 2,084 new recoveries on Monday, said the DGHS.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

