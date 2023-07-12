Go to the main site
    Ban on advertising of energy drinks introduced in Kyrgyzstan

    12 July 2023, 16:42

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Kyrgyzstan has introduced a ban on advertising of energy drinks, the press service of the Ministry of Economy of the republic reported Wednesday, Kazinform cites Kabar.

    Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov signed the Law «On Amendments to the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic»On Advertising«on July 3, 2023. This law introduces a ban on advertising of energy drinks.

    »Energy drinks are a type of beverage containing stimulant ingredients that have a similar composition - water, sugar, caffeine, minerals, vitamins and stimulants such as guarana, taurine and ginseng. The health risks are mainly due to the high sugar and caffeine content. Some of the energy drinks contain up to 100 mg of caffeine in a single serving, which is 8 times more than a typical serving of coffee (12 mg). Consuming the drink poses a risk of high blood sugar and blood pressure spikes, especially dangerous for minors One can of energy drink, for example, contains 27 spoons of sugar! If you consume these drinks every day and not one at a time, diabetes and other terrible diseases in the future are inevitable,» the message reads.

    Also, regular consumption of this drink disturbs the cardiovascular system, affects the rhythm and after time there is a risk of heart enlargement.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

