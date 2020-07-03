Ban Ki-moon congratulates Nursultan Nazarbayev on upcoming birthday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a telephone conversation with President of Global Green Growth Institute and former Secretary-General of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

Ban Ki-moon wholeheartedly congratulated Elbasy on his upcoming birthday, whishing the latter sound health, happiness and success in his new endeavors.

He continued by praising Nursultan Nazarbayev’s special contribution to sustaining and strengthening international peace and security and maintaining Kazakhstan’s high reputation at the global level.

Elbasy thanked his interlocutor for warm wishes and suggested stepping up cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Global Green Growth Institute led by Ban Ki-moon.

The telephone conversation was initiated by the ex-Secretary-General of the United Nations.