Ballot stations in New Delhi and Islamabad open their doors

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 January 2021, 10:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Ballot stations in New Delhi and Islamabad started their work, Kazinform reports.

As earlier reported, Kazakh student studying in South Korea Adelina Alpamys is the first to vote in the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan. The polling stations at the Kazakh Embassy in Japan and South Korea were the first to open their doors. Voting stations number 261 in Tokyo and 258 in Seoul opened at 07:00 a.m. local time. Then ballot stations in Bishkek, Tashkent, Ashgabat and Dushanbe started their work.

Parliament   Elections   Majilis   Political parties  
