Ballet evening program featuring world stars to premiere in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Zhibek Zholy International Music Festival continues to attract guest stars from all over the world to Astana Opera. The Gala Ballet program will premiere on November 29. It will feature pas de deux from classical ballets, miniatures by modern national and foreign choreographers performed by Astana Opera’s ballet dancers and famous world artists, the press service of Astana Opera reports.

An exclusive production from the company’s repertoire, Jiří Kylián’s one-act ballet Sechs Tänze to Mozart’s music, will also be offered to the viewers.

A meeting with the étoiles of the Ballett Dortmund Daria Suzi and Javier Cacheiro Alemán awaits the audience. The stars of the Leonid Yacobson Ballet Theatre in St. Petersburg Anastasia Milyachenko and Andrey Sorokin will also present their art to the Kazakh viewers.

«I have never been to Kazakhstan before, so I will be taking part in the Silk Road festival for the first time. My partner and I will perform a pas de deux to Rossini’s music choreographed by Leonid Yacobson. For me, this is an absolutely fresh, light, exquisite and funny number, but at the same time, it is full of complex and spectacular lifts. The second number, also in Yacobson’s choreography, is called The Eternal Springtime. This is a miniature based on Auguste Rodin’s sculpture. It is about youth, lightheartedness and eternal springtime in our souls,» Anastasia Milyachenko noted.

Her stage partner, Andrey Sorokin, emphasized that Kazakhstan has always been rich in talents and now, more than ever, these talents can be enjoyed all over the world in all areas of art and beyond.

«My partner Anastasia Milyachenko and I will bring two completely different numbers. Rossini Pas de Deux in the Classicism cycle is staged on the basis of classical pas and has a pas de deux structure: entrée, adagio, variations, coda, as opposed to the number The Eternal Springtime, which has a completely different «free» plastique and is a duet. Thus, we can, if not fully, but still acquaint the viewers with a completely different Yacobson. In my opinion, Leonid Yacobson was an outstanding choreographer, far ahead of his time. Therefore, even after many decades, his choreography does not lose its relevance and remains just as interesting and in demand by the audience. I would like to wish prosperity to the Silk Road Festival. In such a difficult time for the world, in which, for a number of reasons, in recent years many countries have begun to isolate themselves from each other in one way or another, I wish the creative space to always be open and have an abundance of exciting creators and masters who exchange their experience and ideas. So that the creative space would overflow and thus enrich both your wonderful festival and our life,» Andrey Sorokin shared.

The famous dancer of the Ballett Dortmund Daria Suzi said that she has heard about the warm reception of the Kazakh audience and therefore is looking forward to meeting our viewers.

«Javier Cacheiro Alemán and I will present two duets: Elegy from Swan Lake and Tchaikovsky from the eponymous ballet, both to Tchaikovsky’s music. The choreographer is the director of the Ballett Dortmund Xin Peng Wang. It is a great honor for us to perform at the Silk Road Festival. In my opinion, a festival of this magnitude is a delightful gift for the most sophisticated art connoisseurs,» Daria Suzi commented.

The Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan – world star Bakhtiyar Adamzhan, Madina Basbayeva, Anel Rustemova, as well as international competitions laureates Olzhas Tarlanov, Shugyla Adepkhan, Anastasia Zaklinskaya, Aibar Toktar, Daler Zaparov, Sultanbek Gumar, Dias Kurmangazy, Zhanibek Imankulov and others will also perform in the first part of the Gala Ballet.

Jiří Kylián’s Sechs Tänze will adorn the second part. This ballet is not featured at all theatrical venues. Only those ballet companies that show a high professional level are given the rights to stage it. This one-act ballet by Jiří Kylián makes the whole world laugh and cry. Adelina Tulepova will take the stage as Karine, Paul – Olzhas Tarlanov, Carolina – Shugyla Adepkhan, Johan – Daniyar Zhumatayev, Lisa – Moldir Shakimova, Patrick – Bakhtiyar Adamzhan, Nancy – Madina Kuzhamzharova, Urtsi – Aibar Toktar. TheAstanaOperaBalletCompanyandSymphonyOrchestra.

The author of the premiere program of the Gala Ballet is Altynai Asylmuratova, Artistic Director of the Astana Opera Ballet Company, People’s Artist of Russia.





Photo: astanaopera.kz