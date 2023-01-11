Ballet duet from Kazakhstan to perform at Bolshoi Theatre of Belarus

11 January 2023, 15:00

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On January 29, Astana Opera’s ballet soloist Anastasia Zaklinskaya and the opera house’s ballet dancer Dias Kurmangazy will perform the main parts in Adolphe Adam’s Giselle at the Bolshoi Theatre of Belarus. Maestro Yuri Karavaev from Belarus will be conducting the performance, the press service of Astana Opera informed.

The ballet Giselle, based on the ancient mythical legend of the Wilis, always remains popular, as it raises the eternal themes of true love, deep guilt, sincere forgiveness and self-sacrifice. However, it is the mysterious fantasy world merging with the real one, which attracts the attention of many high art aficionados. Thus, the ghostly dance of the Wili maidens, where revenge battles pure love, enchants the audience. Astana Opera’s ballet soloist Anastasia Zaklinskaya talks about what will save the main character from certain death.

«Only true love can conquer all. Every time I take the stage as Giselle, I do it with great reverence. I love this ballet very much and I feel different emotions each time I perform it. This part is not an easy one. In addition to technical complexities, in this dramatic ballet it is important to fully convey the emotional side of the character. The fact that it will be the first time for Dias and I to perform the main parts in a production with another ballet company places a special responsibility on us. Upon arrival, we will have time for joint rehearsals, to check the mise-en-scènes with other characters and to rehearse the ballet ourselves on an unfamiliar stage,» Anastasia Zaklinskaya says. «Dias and I started dancing together as a pair just this season. It was Giselle, back then he was debuting as Duke Albrecht. I would like to note his confident calmness and reliability as a partner. Despite the fact that it was a completely new experience for him, it felt like it was not our first time taking the stage together.»

As a reminder, Anastasia Zaklinskaya graduated from Vaganova Ballet Academy in 2013, the class of Professor Lyudmila Kovaleva. The dancer started working at the Mariinsky Theatre the same year. Three years later, fate connected her artistic path with Astana Opera, where she was accepted as a trainee soloist. Since 2019, Anastasia has become a soloist with the Astana Opera Ballet Company.

That same year, Dias Kurmangazy, a graduate of the Seleznev Almaty Choreographic School, joined the company. The dancer takes part in almost all of the ballet productions in the opera house’s repertoire. More than once, he brilliantly performed the Slave Ali in Adolphe Adam’s Le Corsaire. The capital’s audience also fell in love with his La Carnival de Venise pas de deux from Cesare Pugni’s Le Diable Amoureux / Satanella in Marius Petipa’s choreography. The part of Duke Albrecht was added to Dias’ repertoire last year.

«The ballet is entrancing in its unearthly beauty. I think all dancers dream of performing it, and I was not an exception. When I got the opportunity, it was difficult to get used to the role at first, I had to rehearse a lot. Even in my spare time I was in the studio, working musically, honing the subtle nuances: how to stand, how to behave onstage. In addition, it was important for me to convey deep longing, tenderness and asking for forgiveness in Giselle and Albrecht’s duet. There are no easy parts, as each has its own difficulties, both in terms of technique and acting. Nevertheless, our main task is to give the Belarusian viewers great emotions, we are looking forward to meeting them,» Dias Kurmangazy concluded.

The Kazakh dancers will take part in the new production of the ballet Giselle, which premiered in Belarus on September 28, 2022.

The world premiere of the ballet took place on June 28, 1841, in Paris, performed by the Ballet du Théâtre de l’Académie Royale de Musique at the Salle Le Peletier. After that, the cultural community discovered the name of the composer Adolphe Adam in a new way. His music stunned everyone, as it became not just a rhythmic accompaniment to dances, but was distinguished by its spirituality and poetry, set the mood, and outlined the characters and musical action.

Photo: astanaopera.kz