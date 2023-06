BALKHASH. KAZINFORM A PCR laboratory opened at the central hospital in Balkhash to conduct 500 tests a day. People of Balkhash, Priozyorsk, Aktogay and Shetsky districts, total 130,000, may undergo PCR tests there.

The total cost the project is KZT 39 mln, sponsors acquired necessary medical equipment worth KZT 29 mln. Tests processing takes now an average of 5 hours. Results will be provided within 24 hours.