Balayeva stresses importance of using NGOs’ potential to cope with people’s current issues

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – An online meeting of the Coordinating Council for Cooperation with NGOs chaired by Minister of Information and Public Development of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva took place, Kazinform cites the Ministry’s press service.

The meeting’s agenda focused on increasing interaction in the settlement of current issues of social protection of people, environmental protection, and ecological health.

The meeting touched upon the issues of developing effective approaches to cope with issues of people, making use of the potential of NGOs in implementing priority tasks by government bodies, strengthening the role of civil society organizations in carrying out social initiatives, and other issues.

The event held under the Government Body – NGO principle featured the information from the government bodies as well as counter-reports by NGO representatives.

Minister of Information and Public Development of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva in her speech noted the relevance of using the potential of NGOs in the region to hold comprehensive work to deal with pressing issues of people’s interest. She paid special attention to the importance of awareness raising work to increase the efficiency of NGOs.

«From what I observed, international organizations preferred working directly with Kazakhstani NGOs. Now, it should be noted that the Ministry of Information and Social Development is open for cooperation with them on pressing public issues, which enhances confidence in the ongoing work in the area of interaction with NGOs,» said public figure Aigul Solovyeva.

Following the meeting the Council’s members gave the relevant recommendations to the deputy mayors of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, and Shymkent cities on expanding presence of NGOs in dealing with regional issues. In their turn, the government bodies took into consideration the comments and problematic issues from the non-governmental sector.

Notably, the Coordinating Council for Cooperation with NGOs has developed 136 recommendations, 102 of which came to fruition and 34 are long-term ones, over the past four years.