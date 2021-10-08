Go to the main site
    Balayeva meets with intelligentsia reps, members of Public Council of W Kazakhstan

    8 October 2021, 20:20

    URALSK. KAZINFORM – As part of the implementation of the Kazakh President’s state-of-the-nation address «Unity of the people and systemic reforms are a solid foundation for of the prosperity of the nation» Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva paid a working visit to West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry.

    During the meeting with the regional administration staff, the minister pointed out that the development of the State and society directly depend on the effective interaction between the central government and local executive bodies and the civil society, scientific and creative intelligentsia, and the youth.

    She also focused on the main areas of the joint work of the Information and Social Development Ministry and the region’s administration, voiced the current issues of social and political situation of the region and gave recommendations on further work.

    Meetings with the creative intelligentsia representatives and members of the Public Council of W Kazakhstan were an important part of the program of the minister’s visit. The issues of implementing legislative amendments made to the Law on Public Councils this January as well as the road map on the Rukhani Janghyru program were discussed.

    She also held meetings with the active youth of the region, got familiarized with the work of the Makhanbet University, Children’s Palace as well as took part in the solemn opening of the Atameken Art Palace.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

