Balayeva meets with EU special human rights rep Eamon Gilmore

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva has held a meeting with EU Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore, Kazinform reports.

Attending the meeting were EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala, Head of the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan Kestutis Jankauskas, Head of the Central Asia Unit of the European External Action Service Dietmar Kressler, Lima Diyas, Head of the Civil Initiative Support Center, and others.

The guests were familiarized with the new office of the Civil Initiative Support Center that houses the Civil Alliance of Kazakhstan and the National Network of Volunteers. The Center provides free in-depth consultations, information on grants being implemented, and how to take part in competitions.

«Representatives of any NGO, citizens with civil initiatives can visit the Center and get full consultation on all issues of interest in the civilian area,» said Balayeva.

The Kazakh minister informed Mr. Eamon Gilmore on the ongoing work on improving the legislative framework of the civil society.

The EU side noted the importance of stepping up joint efforts in developing regional security and expressed its strong commitment to facilitate the development of potential of the sides.

Following the meeting the participants expressed mutual interest in constructive cooperation based on partnership.

Notably, the meeting took place as part of EU Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore’s visit in Kazakhstan who will also take part in the EU-CA Civil Forum and meet with the heads of government bodies of Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities.



