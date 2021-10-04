Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Balayeva meets with EU special human rights rep Eamon Gilmore

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
4 October 2021, 20:16
Balayeva meets with EU special human rights rep Eamon Gilmore

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva has held a meeting with EU Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore, Kazinform reports.

Attending the meeting were EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala, Head of the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan Kestutis Jankauskas, Head of the Central Asia Unit of the European External Action Service Dietmar Kressler, Lima Diyas, Head of the Civil Initiative Support Center, and others.

The guests were familiarized with the new office of the Civil Initiative Support Center that houses the Civil Alliance of Kazakhstan and the National Network of Volunteers. The Center provides free in-depth consultations, information on grants being implemented, and how to take part in competitions.

«Representatives of any NGO, citizens with civil initiatives can visit the Center and get full consultation on all issues of interest in the civilian area,» said Balayeva.

photo

The Kazakh minister informed Mr. Eamon Gilmore on the ongoing work on improving the legislative framework of the civil society.

The EU side noted the importance of stepping up joint efforts in developing regional security and expressed its strong commitment to facilitate the development of potential of the sides.

Following the meeting the participants expressed mutual interest in constructive cooperation based on partnership.

Notably, the meeting took place as part of EU Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore’s visit in Kazakhstan who will also take part in the EU-CA Civil Forum and meet with the heads of government bodies of Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities.

photo


Human rights   EU   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Information and Communications   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam