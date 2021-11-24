Go to the main site
    Balayeva highlights contribution of youth to promotion of Kazakhstan

    24 November 2021, 11:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development Aida Balayeva takes part in the republican forum Tauelsizdik urpaktary (Generation of Independence), Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Welcoming the participants of the Forum, Balayeva noted that the 30th anniversary of independence of the country is to be marked soon.

    «This year our country will pass its 30th anniversary of independence which is of historic significance and importance. Certainly, our country has achieved a lot of success, however, over 30 years of development, as Elbasy notes, there have been also difficulties,» she said.

    She went on to note that the country managed to overcome all difficulties and embarked on the path of development.

    Balayeva also stressed the contribution of a number of Kazakhstani young representatives promoting the country at the international level, among them musicians Dimash Kudaibergen, Mariya Mudryak, Daneliya Tuleshova, Grammy winner Imanbek Zeikenev, boxers Gennady Golovkin, Zhanibek Alimkhanuly, Daniyar Yeleussinov, international grandmaster Zhansaya Abdumalik, and one of the developers of the domestic COVID-19 vaccine Kaisar Tabynov.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

