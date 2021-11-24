Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Balayeva highlights contribution of youth to promotion of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
24 November 2021, 11:38
Balayeva highlights contribution of youth to promotion of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development Aida Balayeva takes part in the republican forum Tauelsizdik urpaktary (Generation of Independence), Kazinform correspondent reports.

Welcoming the participants of the Forum, Balayeva noted that the 30th anniversary of independence of the country is to be marked soon.

«This year our country will pass its 30th anniversary of independence which is of historic significance and importance. Certainly, our country has achieved a lot of success, however, over 30 years of development, as Elbasy notes, there have been also difficulties,» she said.

She went on to note that the country managed to overcome all difficulties and embarked on the path of development.

Balayeva also stressed the contribution of a number of Kazakhstani young representatives promoting the country at the international level, among them musicians Dimash Kudaibergen, Mariya Mudryak, Daneliya Tuleshova, Grammy winner Imanbek Zeikenev, boxers Gennady Golovkin, Zhanibek Alimkhanuly, Daniyar Yeleussinov, international grandmaster Zhansaya Abdumalik, and one of the developers of the domestic COVID-19 vaccine Kaisar Tabynov.


Events   Youth of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Information and Communications   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul