Balapan TV channel to air animated series Al-Farabi marking Kazakhstan’s 30th independence anniv

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Balapan TV channel is to air the animated series Al-Farabi to mark 30 years of Kazakhstan’s Independence, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The first season of the 10 series cartoon Al-Farabi is done in 2D, with each series’ duration of 8 minutes.

The cartoon is about the world-famous scholar and philosopher Abu Nasr Al-Farabi, about his childhood and path in the world of science.

According to Makpal Zhumabai, Balapan TV channel Director, the children’s educational series will awaken children’s willingness to study their country’s history and get them interested in the scientific knowledge Al-Farabi had.

The project aims at promoting the scientific knowledge among preschool and school-age children through showing the life of the scholar and educator, native of the ancient city of Otyrar (Farab) Abu Nasr Al-Farabi.

Balapan TV channel is to air the animated series Al-Farabi at 08:30pm and 11:00pm Nur-Sultan time on weekdays.