ALMATY. KAZINFORM The V season of the national children’s song contest Bala Dauysy (Children’s Voice) kicked off in Almaty.

The event is organized by the Foundation of Aliya Nazarbayeva Zhandanu Alemi with the support of the Culture and Sports Ministry and Nursultan Nazarbayev Foundation. This year it brings together 4,135 children aged 8-12. 20 of them reached the final.

The gala concert will take place on October 17.