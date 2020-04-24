Go to the main site
    Bala Dauyssy national song contest to be held online

    24 April 2020, 14:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «A number of children’s contests in Kazakhstan will be held online,» Kazakh Culture and Sport Minister Aktoty Raimkulova told an online press conference.

    As the Minister noted, Onerli oren republican online contest for amateur readers, musicians and other talented kids is underway. Its aim is to support gifted youth. About 500 applications were submitted within a week. About 28,000 watched the contest on platforms.

    Traditional children’s song contest Bala Dauyssy (Children’s Voice) will be held this year in a new format. 17 contestants will be selected online to reach its final.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

