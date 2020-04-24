Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Bala Dauyssy national song contest to be held online

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 April 2020, 14:09
Bala Dauyssy national song contest to be held online

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «A number of children’s contests in Kazakhstan will be held online,» Kazakh Culture and Sport Minister Aktoty Raimkulova told an online press conference.

As the Minister noted, Onerli oren republican online contest for amateur readers, musicians and other talented kids is underway. Its aim is to support gifted youth. About 500 applications were submitted within a week. About 28,000 watched the contest on platforms.

Traditional children’s song contest Bala Dauyssy (Children’s Voice) will be held this year in a new format. 17 contestants will be selected online to reach its final.

Culture   Events   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects