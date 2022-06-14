Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Bakytzhan Sariyev appointed head of Kazakh President's Office

    14 June 2022, 18:53

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Bakytzhan Sariyev was appointed as Head of the Office of the President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    Bakytzhan Sariyev was relieved of the post of the head of the civil service and personnel policy department of the Kazakh Presidential Administration.

    Born in 1971 in Almaty city, he is a graduate of the Kazakh State Architecture and Construction Academy, Karaganda Economic University.

    In 2007 and 2019, he was the head of the Office of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry. In 2019, he served as the deputy head of the Office of the President of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    3 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    4 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    5 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan