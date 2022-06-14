Bakytzhan Sariyev appointed head of Kazakh President's Office

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Bakytzhan Sariyev was appointed as Head of the Office of the President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Bakytzhan Sariyev was relieved of the post of the head of the civil service and personnel policy department of the Kazakh Presidential Administration.

Born in 1971 in Almaty city, he is a graduate of the Kazakh State Architecture and Construction Academy, Karaganda Economic University.

In 2007 and 2019, he was the head of the Office of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry. In 2019, he served as the deputy head of the Office of the President of Kazakhstan.