    Bakyt Zhanabayev enters run for Kazakh president

    11 October 2022, 18:47

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Bakyt Zhanabayev joins the race for president of Kazakhstan as a candidate of the public association Kazakhstan’s league of football amateurs, Kazinform has learnt from the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan.

    Bakyt Zhanabayev, 46, has been working in the civil service since 2001. He now works at the state revenue department of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    The nomination of candidates ends today at 12.00 pm.

    Kazakhstan is to hold an early presidental election on November 22, 2022.


    2022 Presidential Election
