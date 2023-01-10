Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.2 eur/kzt 496.45

    rub/kzt 6.69 cny/kzt 68.28
Weather:
Astana-20-22℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Bakyt Nurmukhanov named deputy chairman of Kazakh Constitutional Court

    10 January 2023, 15:21

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Judge of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakyt Nurmukhanov was appointed as the deputy chairman of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan in accordance with the decree of the Head of State, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    Earlier it was reported that Bakyt Nurmukhanov had been designated as the judge of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan on 1 January 2023.

    Born on 13 May 1979 in East Kazakhstan region, Bakyt Nurmukhanov is a graduate of the East Kazakhstan State University.

    Throughout his professional career he worked at the East Kazakhstan State University, as well as held several posts at the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan, including chief expert, adviser, head of the legal expertise of the Office, and later head of the Office of the Constitutional Court.

    Photo: gov.kz

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Appointments, dismissals Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Constitutional Court begins its work in Kazakhstan, seeks to enhance human rights mechanisms
    Kazakhstan names new Deputy Foreign Minister
    New chief of Kazakh Senate staff appointed
    Vice Minister of Information relieved of the post
    Popular
    1 Frosty weather, no precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 12
    2 85 ports closed, 1 person killed in Peru due to huge waves
    3 COVID-19: One death reported in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 January 12. Today's Birthdays
    5 2,434 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for COVID-19