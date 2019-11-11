Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Baku University holds literary evening dedicated to Abay

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
11 November 2019, 17:47
BAKU. KAZINFORM – A literary event dedicated to the oeuvre of Abay Kunanbayev was held at Baku State University, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the initiative of the Abay Center, which operates at Baku State University, a creative evening of the great Kazakh poet, philosopher, composer, educator, meditator, public figure, founder of the Kazakh written literature Abay Kunanbaev was held.

photo

The event, dedicated to the 175th anniversary of the great poet, is aimed at improving students' knowledge of «Literature of Turkic peoples» course. It should be noted that the course is mandatory for all students of the faculty of journalism and philology.

photo

The event included reading of the Abay’s verses and discussion of the famous philosophical and instructive treatise «The Book of Words».

History of Kazakhstan    Culture   Education   
